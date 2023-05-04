Welcome

Before you read this, you might want to listen to the song “Easy Livin’” by Uriah Heep to get in the proper spirit. The official version is here but I happen to enjoy this version where you get can the full early 70s vibe. Check out those threads and those moves, man.

Honoring the legacy of rock and roll is one of the purposes of my fiction writing and this substack. I have had the great good fortune to have a life that encompasses the rock ’n’ roll era from one end to the other. (I do mean from the 50s until right now, as many bands from earlier eras continue to write new songs and tour while, at the same time, new bands continue to emerge with kick-ass talent.)

One of my fondest memories is belting out “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You” with my friend on the sidewalk in front of our houses after the Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. Rock music has been the wallpaper of my life, and I genuflect to the artists who have given me and billions of people so much pleasure, and who have also saved so many films and TV shows (not to mention advertisements) from boringness and ignominy.

Another purpose of this site is to give voice to my characters—the members of the British hard rock band called Pirate and their extensive entourage. The boys in the band believe this to be their fan club site, run by a woman in Las Vegas named Doris. It’s no lie: characters take on a life of their own and demand to be heard. These guys have opinions on everything. You will hear from them regularly in a variety of features, including “Gems from the Rock ’n’ Roll Vault,” an easy livin’ advice column, interviews, scribbles from the road, and more. Be prepared to hear a broad array of profanity of the British variety, especially Mancunian and Scottish. And don’t tell these guys they don’t exist. You will get an earful of said profanity.

A wee bit about me, E.Z. I’m a British Yank or an American Brit, however you want to look at it. Hence, most of my characters come from those two cultures. But I’ve also worked, traveled, and/or lived on every continent except for Antarctica, so characters from other cultures are bound to show up. I love writing in the vernacular and in accents, not to mention reflecting people’s individual verbal tics and idiosyncracies. What gives me the greatest glee is when people say one thing and do another and being able to capture that in my fiction. The lies we tell one another in daily life are also delicious to portray.

The final purpose of this substack is to reflect on easy livin’ in both writing and life, and on trying to live a creative life (however one defines that). I’m at that age when I want to reflect on a life sometimes well-lived and sometimes off-the-rails or lost in the swamp of anxiety or melancholy (or both). I’m also at that age when I want to stop making the same damn mistakes over and over again. Is it too much to ask a substack newsletter to teach me how to do that? I’m hoping not.

Please subscribe if the above is of interest to you and you wish to have full access to the newsletter and website. A subscription also gets you a free copy of the first Pirate ebook (or what the band considers to be volume one of their biography). The paperback version is shown in the band’s glitzy promo below. You can find the links to the series here.

Paid subscribers will get additional content, including access to some of my scholarly pieces and new writing. Founding members get the most fun, having the special opportunity to pose a question or problem and get the band’s response (i.e., a short piece of fiction written only for you).

Join the crew

Be part of a community of groovy people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.