I’ve been battling a cold for over a week, but at least I haven’t had to battle to stay alive like, say, the people who were waving white flags as they tried to comply with Israeli directives to leave northern Gaza only to find themselves being fired upon by tanks.

Likewise, the Red Crescent Society had to abandon an attempt to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital because of “continuing shelling.”

The Israeli militia insists there is a safe corridor for civilians to evacuate from northern to southern Gaza, but the people sheltering in the hospitals aren’t buying it for some strange reason.

Meanwhile, inside Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr Mohamed Tabasha is battling to save the 36 babies who are still alive:

“Yesterday I had 39 babies and today they have become 36. I cannot say how long they can last. I can lose another two babies today, or in an hour. I never expected in my life that I would put 39 babies side by side on a bed, each with a different disease, and in this acute shortage of medical staff, of milk. He told Reuters that the infants are too cold, and the temperature is not stable because of power cuts. In the absence of infection control measures, they are transmitting viruses to each other and they have no immunity, he said. He said there was no longer any way of sterilising their milk and bottle teats to the required standard, and as a result, some had contracted gastritis and were suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, which meant an acute risk of dehydration.”

The US and Israel are losing the global PR war

With videos and stories like these coming out of Gaza on a regular basis, it’s not surprising that Israel and the US are losing the global PR war. In response, the US and its European allies have slightly altered their tune, offering cheap and meaningless statements of sympathy for the fired-upon Gazan civilians, but the Israel government is, as you would expect, doubling down and striking back.

The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, accused the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC), and the UN of peddling information from Hamas and of having many workers who belong to Hamas. Perhaps this is his way of shifting blame from Israel for the deaths of over 100 UN workers in the war to date.

Erdan also accused Reuters, NY Times, and other mainstream media photojournalists of having recorded the October 7th Hamas assault alongside Hamas fighters. Israel’s security agency has announced that it intends to “eliminate” these photojournalists and anyone else who participated in the massacre. Killing news reporters is a war crime, so Israel is essentially giving notice that it does not consider itself subject to international law. (More on this below.)

But I guess it also means Israel will have to eliminate its IDF pilots and soldiers who responded on October 7th. Evidence has been mounting that many of the Israelis killed that day, in both the kibbutzim and at the peace festival, were fired on as they fled on foot or in cars by Israeli Apache aircraft and by IDF soldiers. IDF pilots have admitted that they killed anything that moved, and it is believed that the burnt shells of cars could only have been done by Israel’s advanced weaponry.

I guess it also means that Israel will have to eliminate Netanyahu himself, as there is copious evidence that he is probably the biggest factor in Hamas’ ability to launch such a successful offensive against Israel. He reportedly convinced Qatar to continue funding Hamas and also sent suitcases of cash to Hamas himself. He views Hamas as an important asset in preventing a two-state solution, something he wants to prevent at any cost, by enabling him to assert that he can’t possibly negotiate because there’s no legitimate entity that represents all Palestinians. This is a ludicrous claim when there have been two official Palestinian entities—Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, representing Gaza and the West Bank respectively—and he could legally negotiate agreements with both or each of them. Funny also how the Palestinian Authority is a signatory to Israel’s oil and gas drilling memorandum of understanding with Egypt.

Israel now claims the Nazis were good guys compared to Hamas

To recoup global support and reassert the narrative of Righteous Israel vs. terrorist Hamas, Israel and friends are now arguing that Hamas is worse than the Nazis because at least the Nazis had a “spark of humanity” even if they were misguided in their genocidal aims, whereas Hamas—you guessed it—is pure evil. (Wait until the neo-Nazis hear this. They are going to go bananas.)

Check out this unbelievable statement by Rabbi Schmuel Reichman:

“The Nazis, as fundamentally evil as they were, believed that they were engaging in a necessary evil for an ultimate good; they still had a spark of humanity at their core; thus, their main flaw was that they believed the ends justified the means; even though they fully believed in the “result” of a world without Jews, they were still fundamentally opposed to the “actions” they were taking. This is what motivated the Nazis to find ways of circumventing the existential moral decay they were entering, and allowed them to get creative by using the gas chambers, mass shootings (in the BACK of the head – to avoid direct facial contact), and other passive forms of mass annihilation, while also having as few Nazis as possible actually involved in these acts of murder; they then encouraged those individuals who were involved in this atrocity of mass murder to get drunk every night in order to wash away the person they started seeing in the mirror.”

Or this blatant IDF propaganda:

The IDF posted a tweet that read: “Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler’s infamous book ‘Mein Kampf’ — translated into Arabic — in a child’s bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and highlights. Hamas embraces the ideology of Hitler, the one responsible for the annihilation of the Jewish people.”

Of course, the facts speak for themselves. Those poor misguided Nazis killed six million Jews, but it was nothing compared to what Hamas perpetrated on October 7th — 824 civilian casualties, 70 of whom were Arab-Israeli citizens and a significant number killed by IDF helicopters and ground troops. (Not that every single loss of innocent life isn’t important, because I would vehemently argue that it is. Just making a point about the ridiculousness of Israeli propaganda here.)

Compare those stats with the measly other side of the ledger, where the latest figures for Palestinian deaths stand at 11,240 in Gaza—of which 41% are children and almost 30% are women—and 178 in the West Bank. At least 70% of Gaza’s 2.4 million population is now displaced. Palestinians live in extended family groups, and at least 312 families have lost ten or more family members, and some extended families have been completely wiped out.

You can read about the many kids lost in the Al-Naouq family here and about some of the artists lost, such as Heba Zagout, here.

Is Israel using Directed Energy Weapons in Gaza?

Palestinian casualties will continue to rise as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) target hospitals in northern Gaza and, despite warning Gazans to move south of the river, continue to bomb cities and civilian targets in the south.

Hospitals are the places where tens of thousands of Gazans have sought sanctuary and safety in northern Gaza, and these have been under direct attack by Israeli tanks. You can watch footage of the repercussions of one such attack here.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel was opening an evacuation corridor to enable people to vacate the Shifa, Rantisi, and Nasser hospitals and move south. According to an Al-Shifa surgeon, the Israelis called the hospital director and ordered them to evacuate but offered no support in evacuating the 1,500 patients. About 1,500 medical personnel and 15-20,000 sheltering Gazans would also be affected.

Whereas tanks are now deployed in the northern part of Gaza, bombing from the air continues in the south. In an attack that decimated a residential building in Khan Younis, a survivor of the attack was quoted as telling an Al Jazeera journalist that “the ground was shaking underneath [my] feet before the explosion took place and destroyed the building.”

One has to wonder if the Israelis are using laser and microwave Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), similar to the ones some speculate were used in Lahaina, Hawaii, because of their incisive targeting capability. There’s no direct evidence of this, but we know that the US uses Israel to test its weapons in combat situations, in the Occupied Territories and elsewhere, and we also know that the Israelis already have a DEW called the Iron Beam to shoot down missiles, built by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

Israel has the ‘sweetest’ bedfellows

Continuing to talk technology, it was reported by the Guardian this week that Israel has been using the same surveillance technology with West Bank Palestinians as that used by China with the Uyghurs. You know, another Muslim population kept in concentration camps and subjected to genocidal policies and practices.

Turning to the UK, another of Israel’s staunch allies and one of the most surveilled populations in the world, Home Office Secretary Suella Braverman has repeatedly referred to pro-Palestinian marches as hate marches, and has just been fired from her Cabinet post after accusing the London police of political bias in allowing this past weekend’s march to go ahead. You can read a biting British satire on her actions here on Normal Island News.

[A side note on Suella’s boss, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Did you know that his father-in-law, the founder of Infosys N.R. Narayan Murty, has close economic ties with Israel and supplies it with surveillance technology used on the Palestinians? No inappropriate influence on national policy there, to be sure.]

Other western allies are also continuing to hold the “Israel has a right to defend itself” line except for President Emmanuel Macron of France, who has called for a ceasefire to prevent further killing of innocent civilians—after over 11,000 have already been killed. Better late than never, Em-Man.

The same nonsense came from the head of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who in a speech likened himself to the Palestinians by saying “I understand what the children and parents of Gaza must be going through, because as a child and as a parent I went through the same thing.” Again, one wonders why he didn’t give that speech six weeks ago when it might have actually counted for something. Or why he assumes people will believe the fiction that he has a heart, when he was behind the shutdown of the entire world for an extended period of time just to fight a disease whose death rates were on a par with the flu, and given that he’s now trying to force people against their will into a crappy new world order. C’mon, Grandpa Tedros.

While your eyes are on Gaza, those New World Order folks are pulling a card from their sleeve

As some are cautioning, we must keep our eyes on that New World Order Cabal and their sleights of hand. While the war was occupying everyone’s attention this past week, the EU member states and the European Parliament came to an agreement to introduce digital identity. Per Dutch MEP Rob Roos:

“That means that probably not far from now, the digital identity will be [in] effect in the European Union. Right after this agreement, Commissioner Breton said, “Now, we have the digital identity wallet; we have to put something in it.” And what he meant was the digital Euro, also known as a central bank digital currency. And this is a very bad development. They always promise us not to make this connection. And even a lot of experts, privacy experts, and security experts, warned also last week [that] this is a very bad idea for our privacy and our freedom. And still, this digital identity is pushed through. MEP Roos offered a glimmer of hope in a call to action, urging voters to write their representatives:But it's not too late because we still have to vote on this in the plenary (meeting). So what you can do: send your MEP from your member state an email and tell him or tell her that you are against this tool.”

You might think, “Oh, that’s the EU, but it will never happen to me here in…” But Chris Hedges in an impassioned post argues that

“Israel and the United States are sending a chilling message to the rest of the world. International and humanitarian law, including the Geneva Convention, are meaningless pieces of paper. They did not apply in Iraq. They do not apply in Gaza. We will pulverize your neighborhoods and cities with bombs and missiles. We will wantonly murder your women, children, elderly and sick. We will set up blockades to engineer starvation and the spread of infectious diseases. You, the ‘lesser breeds’ of the earth, do not matter. To us you are vermin to be extinguished. We have everything. If you try and take any of it away from us, we will kill you. And we will never be held accountable.”

As mentioned in my last post, many are warning that we need to be on guard against a false flag incident in the US (and/or elsewhere) which will be used to reduce civil and human rights even further and control and suppress national and local populations. These darn globalists are relentless.

For sure, everyone should be lobbying their government representatives against the heinous WHO amendments to the international health regulations, which are being negotiated in secret and would invalidate the sovereignty of nations around the world. Don’t be fooled by Grandpa Tedros.

This all leads to the obvious question: If international and humanitarian law are meaningless, if the EU can pass laws in violation of civil freedoms and rights, and if western governments can openly support genocide in Palestine and ignore the outrage of their citizens, then where does that leave us?

Where are the Arab states in all this?

Last week the leaders of Syria, Iran and Qatar descended on Saudi Arabia for an emergency meeting. As Simplicius the Thinker argues, this crisis is eliminating squabbles and differences between the Arab states and creating a new Middle Eastern “architecture” and an Arab/Muslim “pole” that do not bode well for Israel, the US, and their allies.

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani has been quoted as saying “Our advice to Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard.”

This has already happened, as US bases in Iraq and Syria are being attacked on a daily basis. Even worse, however, are the messages of alarm emanating from US diplomats and consuls across the region, indicating that a “generation of Arab support” is being lost at a rapid pace. Several sources have reported “unprecedented” mutinies in the US State Department against the US stance on Gaza.

US envoys visiting Middle Eastern capitals, up to and including Joseph Biden and Antony Blinken, have been publicly snubbed. The failure of the US war against Russia by its proxy Ukraine, and the US’s very abrupt and public dumping of Ukraine in the wake of October 7th, cannot be a favorable factor in maintaining US soft power. As Simplicius notes, the US appears to be dumping the problem and ‘the bill’ on the EU, which is now searching for ways to give the Ukraine a $50 billion subsidy to keep it afloat. It’s not like Russia has pulled its military or anything just because the US has gotten bored and skipped away to a more exciting and lucrative playground.

What next for Israel?

Speaking of that new playground, I maintain my contention that Israel is attempting to clear North Gaza to set up oil and gas drilling operations there and begin work on the Ben Gurion Canal. There’s almost a sense of desperation in their efforts to clear northern Gaza of all inhabitants and buildings by the January deadline, but it’s not going as well as they have been reporting.

Israel’s economy has taken a big hit as evidenced in an array of economic outcomes and indicators, reported by Bloomberg. My guess is that Netanyahu believes he’ll be forgiven when the potential for oil and gas profits is realized by the financial communities and the Israeli public. But hard to admit that you’re committing genocide not for revenge on terrorists worse than the Nazis, or for some higher religious objective, but to line your own and others’ pockets.

Indications are also that the IDF with its high-tech weaponry is not at an advantage in northern Gaza. Step out of your tank and you can be picked off. The Israelis should have set aside their hubris and learned from Afghanistan, Vietnam, and other wars fought by major powers against guerilla fighters defending their own turf with nothing to lose and much to gain from defeating their occupiers.

Israel has lost the PR war, and it may find itself losing the war to secure North Gaza and its oil and gas deposits as well. Or it may find that, rather than eliminating Hamas, it is forced to make Hamas an equal partner in all of its Gazan oil and gas drilling operations. Wouldn’t that be an interesting—and telling—outcome.

We shall see.