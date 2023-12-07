As mentioned in my previous posts here and here, I believe the Gaza war is an economic rather than a political or religious war, or even a war of revenge, but I’ve been discovering new information that has reshaped my understanding and I want to share that with you.

Also mentioned in those previous posts, I’m a bit obsessed with understanding what’s really going on in this so-called war because I’ve visited the areas involved—Israel, Gaza (pictured above), and the West Bank—and have been following the situation since the 1970s, or about 50 years.

In this post I’m bringing together a range of perspectives from different publicly-available sources in an attempt to make sense of what’s really going on behind the headlines and to answer some of my own questions and concerns. Obviously, there are other sources and different perspectives on what is a remarkably complex and shifting situation, so this post is in no way summative or definitive. It’s also worth saying that I have no inside sources, and I provide links so you can read and form your own opinions on the sources, interpretations, and sensemaking narrative I provide. Additional sources and perspectives are welcome in the comments.

It is unlikely that I will be doing another long post on this topic. It’s time-consuming and emotionally draining. Instead, my idea is to put out some posts on how to deal with it emotionally and politically, as opposed to how to make sense of it. But, of course, I may feel compelled to write more, so no promises.

Yes, this does officially qualify as a genocide

I have seen people arguing in various posts and comments over whether what’s happening in Gaza (and the West Bank) does or does not qualify as a genocide. Not knowing the official definition of “genocide,” I decided to look into this.

In October, when casualties in Gaza were only 3,500, two anti-Zionist Jews in the US made a case that the conflict already, at that point in time, qualified as a genocide according to the conditions stipulated under international law.

I happen to know from personal experience that one of those conditions, ‘dehumanizing’ the Palestinians, has been going on at least since the 1980s. At that time, I visited an American Jewish colleague who ran the office of an international NGO in Gaza, and she told me how shocked she was at the widespread Israeli use of the term “animals” to describe Palestinians. A few days later I experienced this for myself when a tour guide parked our tour bus directly in front of a Palestinian house in the West Bank and proceeded to lecture us on how the Palestinians inside that house were animals. No joke.

Reviewing the ten stages of genocide, all of them have without question been met in this conflict. As of now, there are an estimated 58,000 casualties in Gaza—over 16,000 deaths, of which 74% are women and children, as well as between 36,000 to 41,000 injured and 6,000 missing. Twenty Palestinian surnames have been removed from the civilian registry because every single person from those lineages has been wiped out. As of late October, over 800 entire families have been eliminated.

Without question, this qualifies as a genocide.

US and Israeli leadership by “exceptionalism”

Even with that being the case, the disturbing fact is that both the US and Israel do not believe that they are subject to international law. This is a belief called “exceptionalism,” which I know from various UK historians is also characteristic of the British Empire (and the Crown). Such exceptionalism is based on a belief that “we” are the Chosen People of God and, as such, are not subject to human law and can do what we damn well please. This belief has led, time and time again, to genocides, as described in this recent post about the recent demise of one of America’s most ‘illustrious’ war criminals, Henry Kissinger.

Even more disturbing are the fundamental beliefs that appear to characterize the people running the show and calling the shots in both the US and Israel. Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, maintains that Biden is not in charge of foreign policy and is not making war decisions in his role as President of the United States. Instead, McGovern names Antony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, and Lloyd Austin as the people determining the course of the war.

Political consultant and Voltaire Network founder Thierry Meyssan identifies Blinken, Nuland, and Sullivan as “Straussians” and explains that their explicit aim is not the wellbeing of the United States but instead to protect Israel at all costs and to destroy the wider Middle East:

This small group of about a hundred people controls the foreign policy of the United States, including the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, his deputy, Victoria Nuland, and the National Security Advisor, Jacob Sullivan. It is in line with the thinking of the Jewish philosopher Leo Strauss [1] for whom democracies showed their weaknesses during the 1930s. The only way to ensure that the next anti-Semitic regime does not massacre them is for the Jews to set up their own dictatorship; to be on the side of the hammer and not of the nail. The "Straussians" have already shown what they are capable of by organizing the 9/11 attacks and by launching various wars to destroy the "wider Middle East".

Simplicius the Thinker, who writes extensive analyses of the Ukraine and Gaza wars, seconds the belief that, under the current leadership, Israel’s interests are taking precedence over those of the US:

But the problem is, the U.S. is a totally captured state. Its elite do not serve the people whatsoever, and in fact are a treasonous class of actual definitional traitors who serve other transnational interests first, particularly Israel. So there’s this clear discrepancy between what’s in the people’s “national interest” and the interest of these elites who have no connection to the actual people or country.

This Straussian belief system also indicates why the current US leadership view it as imperative to control the Gazan oil and gas fields and to build the Ben Gurion Canal, a waterway that would purportedly enable Israel to become the strategic and economic center of the region and to also destroy Egypt’s economy by superceding the Suez Canal (pictured below), which is a critical part of its economy.

Israel, on the other hand, is being run by what Meyssan calls the "revisionist Zionists," who formed a parliamentary majority by uniting several political parties behind Benjamin Netanyahu.

They claim to be inspired by the Ukrainian Vladimir Jabotinsky [an “integral nationalist”], the man who claimed that Palestine is "a land without a people, for a people without a land". In other words, Palestinian Arabs do not exist. They have no rights and must be expelled from their homes… [Italics are mine.] At the very beginning of World War II, Jabotinsky chose Bension Netanyahu, Benjamin’s father, as his private secretary… “Revisionist Zionism" is the opposite of the Zionism of Nahum Goldman and the World Jewish Congress. It has no concern for the Jewish people and has therefore not hesitated to form alliances with anti-Semitic armed forces. The "revisionist Zionists", including Menahem Beguin and Ariel Sharon, have shown what they are capable of with the Nakba; the forced expulsion of the majority of the Arab population of Palestine in 1948. It is this crime, whose memory haunts both Arabs and Israelis, that makes peace in Palestine impossible to this day. Benjamin Netanyahu formed an alliance with the Straussians in 2003 at a large closed-door congress in Jerusalem [3].

What may give Christians in both the US and Israel special pause is that both the Straussians and the revisionist Zionists believe that Jews are above Gentiles or “goyim” in God’s eyes because Jews are the Chosen People. What should give both Christians and Muslims pause is that, despite the Holy Land and especially Jerusalem being important in all three major religions, both the Straussians and revisionist Zionists believe that only the Jews have a legitimate claim:

Following this [Chosen People] logic, once the Netanyahu government was formed, General Avi Bluth, commander of Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, distributed a book to his officers: Ours in Tabu: The Secrets of Land Redeemers From Our Father Abraham to the Young Settlements. It presents as divine will the Jewish occupation of Palestine, whether by land purchase or violence, from Abraham to the illegal settlements.

Can it therefore be considered surprising that we are seeing the Israeli forces beat up both Christians and protesting religious Jews in Jerusalem?

There is no justification in Judaism or Christianity for this genocide

We therefore next have to ask, is there any real basis in religious texts for the approach being taken in this war as Netanyahu (and assumedly his political allies) have publicly claimed?

Netanyahu justifies his genocidal approach to the Palestinians on the basis of 1 Samuel 15:3. As Michael Hudson argues (and his entire piece is worth reading):

By a sleight-of-hand like that of a stage magician trying to distract the audience’s attention from what really is happening, Netanyahu has evoked what he claims to be a Biblical excuse for Israeli genocide. But what he pretends to be a covenant in the tradition of Moses is a vicious demand by the judge and grey eminence Samuel telling Saul, the general whom he hopes to make king: “Now go and smite Amalek [an enemy of Israel], and totally destroy everything that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys” (1 Samuel 15:3). These were not the Lord’s own words, and Samuel was no Moses. And there was no blanket promise to back the Jews regardless of their behavior. And indeed, in following Samuel’s demand for conquest – as a means of making Saul popular enough to be made king – Saul broke the Lord’s commandments about proper religious ceremonial and dietary behavior. One would have no idea from Netanyahu’s celebration of the compact between Samuel and Saul to become popular by military conquest. Saul’s misbehavior led Samuel himself to rebuke him, telling him that the Lord had decided that another man must be found to be king of Israel. It was not the Lord offering that command to destroy Amalek, but a prophet anxious to place a king on the throne. Invocation of such a command is prima facie evidence of an intention to commit genocide. But that seemed less important to Netanyahu than pandering to the desire for revenge amongst Israelis. Netanyahu makes no mention of the fact that Saul disobeyed the Lord’s commandments and the Lord rejected him as king. Nor does Likud acknowledge the context, a few chapters earlier in I Samuel 12:15, describing the corrupt rule of judges and Samuel’s warning that “if you do not obey the Lord, and if you rebel against his commands, his hand will be against you.” The Lord’s warning that “if you persist in doing evil, both you and your king will be swept away” should have rung loudly for Netanyahu.

Likewise, there is no way whatsoever to find justification for genocide in the New Testament of the Christian Bible. God may have committed genocide Himself in the Old Testament (which is a source of much discussion by Biblical interpreters), but in Luke 6:27-29 in the New Testament we have Jesus Christ, the Son of God, admonishing his followers:

27 “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, 28 bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. 29 If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. (New International Version)

Thus, any leaders who claim to be Christian and yet support Israel’s genocide are guilty of deliberately violating the word of God, no doubt prioritizing political and economic ends (i.e., funding from organizations like AIPAC) over religion and revealing their hypocrisy. There are, of course, political and spiritual consquences to such hypocrisy, as everything is recorded on both the earthly and heavenly registers.

In terms of Hamas, I don’t feel qualified to find legitimate sources assessing their actions during the war vis-a-vis the Quran, but as you’ll see in the section below, there’s the possibility that Hamas leaders are in league with Israel and the US rather than being righteous seekers after justice or peace for the Palestinians. I therefore leave the religious justification for anything Hamas has done unaddressed.

The US, Israel, and Hamas—are they all on the same side?

Things have not been adding up for me as this conflict has unfolded. In particular, I have noted the outsized role of Qatar as an intermediary and key hostage negotiator between Israel and Hamas. As we know, the leaders of Hamas are based in wealthy Qatar, whereas Hamas’ foot soldiers are young Palestinian men living in that impoverished open-air prison known as Gaza with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. In other words, at the top you have the Hamas leadership elite living the cushy life, and at the bottom frustrated and angry young men with poor life chances.

Having read that Netanyahu had been caught funding Hamas, I began wondering if Hamas had actually colluded with Israel and the US in bringing this particular war about. Was October 7th a secret joint operation between the three parties?

Wouldn’t you know, Thierry Meyssan has queried the same thing in this recent article:

The official version of the Hamas-Israel war raises more questions than it answers. Here, the author [Meyssan] highlights seven major contradictions. On reflection, Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu, far from being enemies, are acting in concert with no regard for the lives of Palestinians or Israelis. Behind them, the United States and the United Kingdom are pulling the strings.

Aha! Meyssan brings in the Brits as well, a key party to the Gazan oil and gas deals.

The seven major contradictions Meyssan discusses (listed verbatim, and it’s worth reading his in-depth analysis) are:

How did Hamas manage to dig and build 500 kilometers of tunnels at a depth of 30 meters without arousing suspicion? How could Hamas stockpile such an arsenal? Why did Benjamin Netanyahu dismiss all those who warned him? Why did Benjamin Netanyahu demobilize the security forces on the evening of October 6? Why did security officials remain locked up at Shin Bet headquarters that morning? Who triggered the "Hannibal directive" in this way, and why? In theory, the "Hannibal directive" only applies to soldiers. Who decided to bomb a crowd of Israeli civilians, and why? Why are Western forces threatening Israel?

He notes “the complex structure of Hamas, whose rank-and-file fighters are unaware of what their leaders are up to.” He proposes one possibility:

that the entire operation is being directed by the US

that both the military and political branches of Hamas are accountable to the Muslim Brotherhood

that what all three parties to the war (US, Israel, and Hamas) share is the desire to bring about regime change in Arab states, as the Muslim Brotherhood did in Egypt ten years ago

and that all three parties are therefore working in concert via this conflict to bring that mutually desired outcome about.

You might also ask: why are the Arab states not actively intervening in the conflict? He concludes the article by suggesting that “Arab governments are therefore acting cautiously, supporting the creation of a Palestinian state while keeping their distance from Hamas. While Hamas is doing everything to make the creation of a Palestinian state impossible.”

I would suggest reading the article for more background and specifics on his theory.

Other than world opinion, who then is on the Palestinians’ side?

What this means, extremely unfortunately, is that, despite sympathy by people around the world, NO ONE in terms of state power is looking out for the interests of the Palestinians. As a result, an estimated 60% of Gaza’s total housing stock (234,000 homes) has been damaged and 46,000 completely destroyed. 86% of Gazans (1.9 million) have been displaced from their homes, and the social infrastructure of Gaza has been largely decimated (as detailed in my previous posts).

Satellite images shared by the New York Times show tracks and clearings in southern Gaza that appear to be from bulldozers. I have also seen satellite photos showing the same in northern Gaza. Per the NY Times, “The Israeli military declined to comment, but its generals have said in recent days that its forces were operating all over the Gaza Strip, without clarifying what that meant.” I’ll tell you what it means — they’re clearing the land for gas drilling. Mark my words.

Israel’s disproportionate assault on the Palestinians is also happening in the West Bank, where 221 Palestinians have been killed and about 3,000 injured, camps, villages, and towns raided, healthcare (e.g., ambulances) obstructed, and livelihoods completely disrupted. (See Guardian photoessay here.) There have been at least 3,300 Palestinian arrests since the war started, and—perversely—250 were arrested in the same period as 240 were released in the hostage exchanges, negating the whole point of the exchange. Perhaps that was a factor in the breakdown of hostage negotiations, rather than the ludicrous claim that it was because Hamas refused to release more women.

Perhaps the most unbelievable and outrageous behavior on the Israelis’ part was their banning of celebrations or even demonstrations of happiness by Palestinians during the negotiated prisoner releases—even in their own homes!!!—while at the same time allowing the released Israeli hostages to have joyous reunions. In fact, Israeli forces were “raiding their houses ahead of their arrival, forcing visitors out, throwing out candy and threatening 70,000 shekels (£14,800) fines if families were found to celebrate their loved ones’ freedom.”

To discriminate to this degree, and to even mandate how Palestinians are allowed to express themselves emotionally, is beyond belief. Such extremely inhumane, even monstrous, behavior is behind Israel’s dramatic loss of the international PR war, and no doubt behind Biden’s desperate attempts in recent days to shift attention back to the allegations of rape and sexual violence on October 7th. (Which must never be taken lightly, but which, frankly, pales dramatically in the face of over 12,000 dead women and children. And let’s also not forget that the IDF has been accused many times of rape and sexual assault itself, not to mention torture.)

It is this egregious denial of rights to the Palestinian people, the maintenance of an apartheid and police state in which Israelis are subject to civil courts whereas Palestinians are subject to indefinite detentions without legal representation and to military tribunals, and the refusal of Israel to allow Palestinians self-determination and control over their own land, i.e., Occupation, that the war is now unveiling to the rest of the world. It is an occupation that has been going on for 56 years with everyday atrocities that have remained largely hidden. It appears no longer.

Hence, “The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) called on Israel to respect the international rules of war and said he was accelerating his investigation into violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.”

And hence, the Elders group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela and fronted by former UN Human Rights Commissioner Mary Robinson has warned in a statement that it “is not good for the United States, that the United States would be identified with so much killing…Israel’s disproportionate response to the horrendous terror attacks by Hamas on 7 October – which the Elders unequivocally condemned - has reached a level of inhumanity towards Palestinians in Gaza that is intolerable.”

As we have seen, it is unlikely that the US or Israel will consider the ICC to have any jurisdiction over their “holy” war or will heed the warnings of the Elder group.

The Gaza War is Iraq and Syria 2.0 on steroids

The disproportionate response and “so much killing” by the US and Israel should come as no surprise.

As an article in Salon maintains, Israel is essentially emulating the US military approach used in Iraq and Syria in which 40,000 civilians were killed in Mosul alone. As former US Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor has noted, the US has made itself into a power by air and sea (rather than land), winning recent wars (when it does) by bombing the bejesus out of populations. From the Salon article:

“Did you know that the U.S. and its allies have dropped more than 350,000 bombs and missiles on nine countries since 2001 (including 14,000 in the current war on Gaza)? That’s an average of 44 airstrikes per day, day in, day out, for 22 years.”

On top of this, as Emeritus Professor Paul Rogers explains, Israel is applying the Dahiya Doctrine — the use of disproportionate force not only to defeat the enemy, but also “destroying the economy and state infrastructure with many civilian casualties, with the intention of achieving a sustained deterrent impact.”

The doctrine has been used in Gaza during the four previous wars since 2008, especially the 2014 war. In those four wars, the IDF killed about 5,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, for the loss of 350 of their own soldiers and about 30 civilians. In the 2014 war, Gaza’s main power station was damaged in an IDF attack and half of Gaza’s then population of 1.8 million people were affected by water shortages, hundreds of thousands lacked power and raw sewage flooded on to streets. Even earlier, after the 2008-9 war in Gaza, the UN published a fact-finding report that concluded that the Israeli strategy had been “designed to punish, humiliate and terrorise a civilian population”. The situation now, after two months of war, is far worse. With the ground offensive in southern Gaza under way, it will not stop, exacerbated by tens of thousands of desperate Gazans repeatedly trying to find places of safety.

Most chilling about the Israeli approach is its ongoing testing of its war weapons and technologies on the Palestinian population, and its documentation of the results to market said weapons and technologies to buyers. Israel is testing AI technology for identifying bombing targets as we speak, with disastrous consequences for the Palestinians, as well as QR maps of safe zones (which, perversely, the Palestinians cannot even access) and dystopian-style yelling drones, as described so eloquently in this justifiably outraged post.

Fortunately, none of this is going unnoticed. As the Salon article argues, because the US has been in a dominant position globally for so long, and to a significant extent able to control the narrative and determine what is presented to western populations as news, it has been able to get away with genocides like the one in Mosul without most people being any the wiser. This is not true of Israel, which lacks the ability to control news footage or force its version of events on the world, resulting in devastating PR as day after day people view decimated homes, schools, and other civilian structures and dead and injured civilians, particularly children, on their TV and computer screens.

If you were around for the Vietnam War, this has the distinct feel of déjà vu. It was these kinds of revelations and images that sparked protests across college campuses, and which are galvanizing the same response today. Only sociopaths and Satanic globalists are indifferent or delighted at the use of toxic chemicals on innocent civilian populations or the sight of dead babies.

However, indifference is apparently characteristic of much of the “gerontocracy” as well. In both the Vietnam War and the war today, there has been a split in support for war along generational lines, with people in their 60s and above most likely to support the war—and to get their news from the government mouthpieces known as the mainstream news media. The younger generations, on the other hand, are much more likely to access a range of news sources, especially independent sources outside government control, and given the state of the world today and their depreciated position within it, also much more likely to empathize with the have-nots such as the Palestinians. If not for the protests of the young, as well as the unrelenting pressure from family members of Israeli hostages, my guess is that the week-long truce for hostage and prisoner exchanges might not have happened at all. (Although there is some evidence that the deciding factor may have been unexpected military setbacks in northern Gaza.)

Why now exactly ? What triggered this?

The Israelis have always wanted to get rid of the Palestinians, so why is this happening now? I’ve addressed this in my previous posts (see links at top), but want to add more context here.

The answer is in recent global events that have accelerated the need to secure new fuel supplies for Europe. In September 2022, the Biden Administration blew up the Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines ready to supply Europe with gas from Russia. The pipelines were a joint economic venture between Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, and Russia. That the destruction of the pipelines was done by the Biden Administration has been documented by Seymour Hersch, the Pulitzer-prize-winning investigative journalist who uncovered the My Lai Massacre in the Vietnam War.

Why did the US do this? Simplicius provides a rationale:

Ever since the unification of Germany in 1871, the chief vector of all great power politics revolved around keeping the naturally compatible and mutually advantageous German and Russian states from allying, as their union would represent the only combined power in the world that could dethrone the British Empire and its fledgling American accomplice from their place atop the Western world order, and by extension the entire world. Every global conflict since then has mostly revolved around this pursuit…Next, one must grasp that the U.S., and by extension the entire Atlanticist West, relies entirely on its ability to dominate the global financial scape and set economic conditions for other countries, in order to advantage themselves. But this means that their entire empire is built on an outwardly formidable, but quite vulnerable system—in the sense that it’s rooted to just one pillar underpinning everything, and if you destroy that, the entire house of cards crumbles.

Simply put, the US could not allow a closer economic relationship between Germany and Russia, particularly one that could potentially affect German domestic or foreign policy and its influence on the EU.

Without the Nordstream gas, the EU is now scrambling for energy resources. Likewise the UK. As we know, British Petroleum is one of the companies just awarded gas exploration licensing by Israel, in a partnership with Israel’s NewMed and Azerbaijan’s Socar.

The Biden Administration is also under escalating political and economic pressure in the face of two significant failures that threaten to shift the geo-political balance of power. First is the Ukraine War, which it is now abandoning at a cumulative cost to US taxpayers of $113 billion. The other is the rising power of the BRICS+ alliance, which includes Russia and China, and its flagrant abandonment of the US dollar as a default currency by selling oil and gas supplies in alternative currencies, called “de-dollarization.” As Simplicius explains:

…one must understand the infamous ‘exorbitant privilege’ of the U.S. dollar, and how it relies on the artificial suppression of other competing currencies. And most importantly, how it’s responsible for the entirety of American exceptionalism, military and economic profligacy, etc. It grants the overpowering ability to print infinite money without incurring inflation, which makes the U.S. nearly invulnerable.

With US supremacy and control over its European partners and the dollar as the world’s default currency both under threat, the US needs the Gaza oil and gas supplies and the Ben Gurion Canal as new aces in the hole. Hence US warships parked in the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf and an unwillingness by the US to rein in Israel in any meaningful way.

This war was planned, following the 9/11 playbook

That this was a false flag incident, as I maintained in a previous post, is echoed in a post by Erik Carlson of Badlands Media:

It’s common knowledge now that Israel helped create Hamas in 1987. Israel has possibly the best, most advanced intelligence agency on the planet. The areas around Gaza are heavily monitored and surveilled. It has been reported that the Israeli Military was on “stand down” for the first 6-7 hours of the attacks. Let’s also not forget that Egypt claims they warned Israel of a potential Hamas attack several days before the attack occurred. Knowing this, I simply can’t understand how anyone can accept the situation as it has been “sold” to us. In my opinion, there are only two options to choose: either Israel knew the attacks were coming and chose to do nothing about it, or their military is the most inept military in the history of militaries. You choose. In either case, why would the US send them more money? The total annihilation of Gaza makes it harder to believe Israel’s military are akin to a bunch of Keystone Kops we are supposed to believe they are.

In fact, Israel appears to have followed the 9/11 false flag playbook almost verbatim (which is not surprising if, as Meyssan maintains, the Straussians now in charge of US foreign policy were behind 9/11 as well). Consider these similarities:

Both the US and the Israeli intelligence communities had advance warning that an attack was imminent, and both chose to ignore them; The military was somehow unable to respond to the threat for many hours, on 9/11 because the air force was doing “offshore training exercises,” and on October 7th because the security system failed and, not only that, there was a stand-down order by Netanyahu; High civilian deaths were brought about under suspicious circumstances, with film footage taken by witnesses in New York showing a military not civilian aircraft hitting one of the World Trade Center towers, as well as architects and engineers presenting convincing evidence that the buildings could only have been brought down through deliberate demolitions, and, similarly, in the Gaza war the IDF was forced to admit from eyewitness testimonies that their helicopters and troops fired on Israeli civilians inside homes, in cars, and fleeing on foot; The civilian deaths and injuries were used as the primary rationale to instigate a war of revenge and convince the population that it was necessary; That revenge was taken not on the guilty parties but on populations who were not directly involved — the Iraqis (not the Saudis) in the case of 9/11, and Palestinian civilians who have no control over a Hamas militia headquartered in Qatar and actually bankrolled by Israel in the case of October 7th; Oil and gas licenses were issued to western oil companies in both cases, with 12 issued for Gazan gas within two weeks of the start of the war, and with western oil companies still to this day operating in Iraq.

If you want some damning evidence of prior intent to clear out Gaza, go to the US budget request submitted by the Biden administration just after the start of the war, and buried on page 40 is a budget request for money to migrate the Palestinians to Egypt. The plan from the beginning, between the US and Israel, was to push them out.

What will happen next?

Will the US and Israel manage to push the Palestinians out when no state appears to be willing to open its doors to them? Where can they possibly go even within Gaza when it is one of the most densely populated places on earth and most of the buildings and housing stock have been destroyed?

Israel has repeatedly stated its intention as the destruction of Hamas, but, as Paul Rogers notes, Hamas “retains a substantial paramilitary ability with 18 of the original 24 active paramilitary battalions intact, including all 10 in southern Gaza”.

Is Israel’s intention really to destroy Hamas? Or is it to minimize and contain the Palestinian population as much as possible such that the US and Israel have maximum access to Gazan land and the underlying oil and gas—given that pushing the Palestinians into Egypt is no longer an option?

The game plan is coming into view, and it appears to be the latter. The head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, told the BBC that Palestinians in Gaza were being “pushed more and more towards a narrow corner of what is already a very narrow territory” by Israeli’s renewed offensive.

Paul Rogers concurs that “corralling” the Palestinians is Israel’s near-term intent:

The immediate Israeli aim, which may take months to achieve, appears to be eliminating Hamas while corralling the Palestinians into a small zone in the south-west of Gaza where they can be more easily controlled. The longer-term aim is to make it utterly clear that Israel will not stand for any opposition. Its armed forces will maintain sufficient power to control any insurgency and, backed by its powerful nuclear capabilities, will not allow any regional state to pose a threat. It will fail. Hamas will emerge either in a different form or strengthened, unless some way is found to begin the very difficult task of bringing the communities together.

Chris Hedges predicts why and how the Israeli approach will fail:

The savagery of the air strikes and indiscriminate attacks, the cutting off of food, water and medicine, the genocidal rhetoric of the Israeli government, make this a war whose sole objective is revenge. This will not be good for Israel or the Palestinians. It will fuel a conflagration throughout the Middle East. Israel’s attack is the last desperate measure of a settler colonial project that foolishly thinks, as many settler colonial projects have in the past, that it can crush the resistance of an indigenous population with genocide. But even Israel will not get away with killing on this scale. A generation of Palestinians, many of whom have seen most, if not all, of their families killed and their homes and neighborhoods destroyed, will carry within them a lifelong thirst for justice and retribution. This war is not over. It has not even begun.

Well, it has actually begun, in a sense, as the war has not been good for either Jews or Palestinians, who are facing social media, property, and physical attacks in other parts of the world. Likewise, US military facilities.

Is this a wake-up call for the rest of us?

In a Guardian editorial, Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Soueif makes what I consider to be a critical point:

In this time of grave danger, when old and young are mobilising for the climate against powerful interests, when rightwing governments are taking power, when the left is betraying the values of the left – if Israel shows that there are no consequences to apartheid, genocide and forced displacement, how can anyone feel safe? It seems that now, at last, people are realising that Palestinian rights are inseparable from the rights of the whole world.

Indeed, as many maintain, our rights are under sustained attack from the deep state globalists, who are using this war as a distraction from their moves to introduce digital currencies and IDs, get the WHO health amendments passed, seed another pandemic, further suppress free speech, and other measures to enslave humanity, as well as counter BRICS+ and (important to some) prevent former President Donald Trump from being re-elected. Those darned globalists are like pesky mosquitos or midges that just won’t go away.

Considering the use of AI in Israel’s bombing campaign and Israel’s ongoing use of Gaza as a petri dish for testing its new military and security technology, I think the danger here is that the globalists will now use the Palestinians as a laboratory for all of their dystopian experiments. For example, setting up 15-minute cities, tracking their every movement, controlling them with drones, testing new medical technologies on them, and so on. Yesterday Netanyahu stated that “Gaza would have to remain demilitarized and that the only body capable of ensuring this would be the Israeli military.” In other words, the Occupation will continue, rather than the two-state solution to which Biden has given lip service in the face of international censure, and the Israelis will continue their harassment and terrorizing of the Palestinians.

I also suspect that both Netanyahu and Israeli citizens will have a rude awakening once the war ends. Netanyahu undoubtedly expects to receive adulation and keep his job if he can in any way claim victory and then reveal that—ta-da!—he has secured high-value oil and gas reserves. But how forgiving will Israeli citizens be if, instead of securing the release of the remaining hostages, they are killed in the carpet bombing or the proposed flooding of the underground tunnels? How forgiving will they be of the estimated $50+ billion cost of the war? How forgiving will they be if the Ben Gurion Canal proceeds and people are extradited from their homes to make way for it? Perhaps that is one reason why Netanyahu’s government tried to defang the judicial system (besides enabling Netanyahu to gain immunity from prosecution for corruption).

The immediate future

I was going to predict the commencement of gas exploration operations in or off the coast of Gaza in January, and perhaps even ground-breaking to begin construction of the Ben Gurion Canal. But according military commentator Scott Ritter, Israel ain’t doing too well in its on-the-ground operations in Gaza and is heading towards a strategic defeat. It agreed to a six-day pause because

…the IDF was suffering serious losses on the battlefield in Gaza and along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah was engaged in military operations in support of Hamas. The casualties among Israeli main battle tanks were unsustainable, and the morale of the IDF soldiers was collapsing—indeed, Israel had to court-martial two IDF officers who withdrew their battalion from the Gaza battlefield under pressure from Hamas.

In terms of Israel’s war partner, the US, some are predicting that its military and financial reserves will be further sapped (following defeats in Afghanistan and the Ukraine) by Russia encouraging new conflicts that require a US response. One is already happening in the US’s backyard, on the border between Venezuela and Guyana.

With this complex situation, it’s difficult to predict how things will turn out, let alone how they will evolve from one day to another. But one thing I will state with certainty: it’s clearly time for a permanent ceasefire to stop this madness and prevent more losses on every side. Enough of this extreme death and destruction.

