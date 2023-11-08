When a situation makes me anxious and upset, I research it up, down, and sideways to get a handle on it.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, I’ve been reading widely in both mainstream and independent news sources for evidence of what is actually going on and why this war is happening. I already know the history of the region and consider that somewhat of a red herring in interpreting current events. Bigger forces are clearly in play.

My overall take about what is happening is quite different from most of the analyses I have read, and I offer it below with links to key evidence. (Everything is backed by a source, so contact me if you want a link.) Based on events in the past few days, I believe that this reading of the situation is ‘on the money.’ But, of course, time will tell.

People say their head is spinning and they can’t take in what’s going on, so I am providing a fairly comprehensive summary. Apologies for the length, but it can’t be helped.

Full disclosure, in the past I’ve visited Israel as well as the West Bank and Gaza (before it was closed to visitors), so I have some sense of realities on the ground—and of how small the areas involved are.

If I have any bias, it’s in believing that both Israelis and Palestinians require safety and prosperity, and that all efforts must be geared to that outcome. Of course, easier said than done, but I believe it to be entirely possible. Here we go.

This is an economic war parading as a religious and security war

The war in Gaza is an economic war, not a religious war or a war to assure Israel’s security. If anything, Israeli’s actions threaten to significantly decrease Israel’s security if Russia, Iran, or other Islamic states are provoked to enter the fray.

The evidence for this being an economic war is that there is a massive amount of oil and gas under the Occupied Territories, worth an estimated $524 billion, and a week ago Israel—in the middle of the war!—issued 12 permits to oil and gas companies. One of these was to British Gas, which discovered the Gazan gas reserves in 1999.

Israel also has a 2022 memorandum of understanding with Egypt for the commencement of preparations for gas extraction off the coast of Gaza by January 2024, which the Palestinian National Authority that runs the West Bank has rubber-stamped but Hamas, which is in control of Gaza and its resources, was not included in. Per UNCTAD, Israel has actively prevented the Palestinians from exploiting its land and offshore oil and gas reserves. (Gaza has not been allowed to have a port or airport either.)

According to a Turkish source, Israel has also long wished to create a new trade and energy supply route through Israel to replace the Suez Canal, called the Ben Gurion Canal, further securing its economic and political importance both regionally and globally.

The endgame is control of the Gazan oil and gas reserves

To exploit the oil and gas deposits in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas on earth, Israel settled on “forcible and permanent transfer” of the Palestinian population to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, per a leaked intelligence memorandum and Israeli and US statements since the onset of the war.

Israel has dropped the equivalent of over two nuclear bombs on Gaza in one month, hitting over 12,000 targets and dumping more than 25,000 tons of explosives, or 10 kilograms per resident. To put that into perspective, the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were about 15,000 tons and half-strength compared to their equivalent now. Keep in mind also that Gaza is only 25 miles long and 5 miles wide—about the same size as Las Vegas and with higher population density than New York City. The Israeli War Minister said they had dropped more than 10,000 bombs on Gaza City alone.

The Israelis have insisted that they will not cease bombing except to reload. Their claim for doing this off-the-chart level of bombing is to wipe out Hamas and reclaim the hostages, but military analysts have said that the bombs will not reach Hamas in the tunnel system under Gaza, and if they did the hostages would also be killed. Further, what has just come out is that Netanyahu has refused to accept one hostage deal after another, increasing his demands each time they are met by Hamas. A hostage deal for 50 hostages fell apart whenNetanyahu opted instead to send IDF into Gaza. He has also refused to have any temporary ceasefires to allow a hostage release. The hostages clearly are not a priority for him despite his claims to the contrary.

A more likely scenario for the non-stop bombing is that Israel is making Gaza uninhabitable, which is supported by the civilian targets it has wiped out—all of the universities, more than 200 schools, 120 hospitals and health facilities (20 of 36 hospitals are now non-operational), water and sewage treatment plants, power plants, supermarkets, and mosques. 45% of Gaza’s housing units were decimated in the first two weeks alone and Israel bombed a refugee camp a few days ago. They have also bombed ambulances and passenger cars fleeing the bombing. Just today they hit a humanitarian convoy carrying medical supplies.

You can view footage of the aftermath of an airstrike on a refugee camp here.

As mentioned above, the intended end game at the onset of the war was the forcible relocation of the entire Palestinian population to the Sinai. However, despite enticements from the US, Egypt has now refused to accept that scenario and has sealed its own border to prevent a mass exodus from Gaza. Talk by Israel and some western countries has turned to the option of dispersing the Palestinians around the world, joining the 700,000 who reside overseas and have not been allowed to return. Ram Ben Barak, Israeli Knesset member and former deputy director of Mossad, said on TV, "If all the people of Gaza are already refugees, let us distribute them all over the world."

In the wake of international outrage over the ongoing bombing, the US has pivoted from a Sinai solution to a “two-state solution” without saying where the Palestinian state would be, but yesterday an Israeli Rear-Admiral was quoted as saying there is now a North Gaza and South Gaza. North Gaza appears to be the area next to that slated for the north end of the Ben Gurion Canal. Today Netanyahu is saying that Israel may govern Gaza for an indefinite period—of course now that he's paved the way for the oil and gas drilling and canal construction in “North Gaza,” which the Israeli Defense Forces are still working to clear of buildings and inhabitants.

The human cost of this war has been unprecedented

The tally of innocent victims of this economic war is mounting and now stands higher than many conflicts that stretched over years:

By Hamas:

1,033 Israeli and foreign civilians killed

240 Israeli and foreign nationals taken hostage

By Israel:

11,078 Gaza civilians killed, of which 4,506 are children

Another 10,000 Gaza civilians unaccounted for and presumed dead under the rubble

26,457 injured

178 West Bank Palestinians killed and over 2,100 wounded by Jewish settlers

Close to 50 journalists

89 UN workers

The number of children killed in Gaza has now surpassed the annual number of children killed across all of the world’s conflict zones since 2019, according to Save the Children. To witness a Gazan child’s bewilderment about the war, watch this clip. The kids have no clue about why their lives have gone from normal to horror show overnight.

Military casualties so far are:

1,500 Hamas fighters (plus 200 captured)

About 370 Israeli soldiers in the initial fighting

About 30 Israeli soldiers in the on-the-ground offensive into Gaza

Israel has also sent 3,200 Palestinian workers who were stranded in Israel back into the war zone after rounding them up in raids and holding them without charge or evidence in military prison facilities as “enemy non-combatants.” About 18,500 married men from Gaza have been working in the agriculture and construction sectors in Israel as part of Israeli policy to help alleviate the 45% unemployment rate and dire poverty in Gaza. Many of these men alleged they were mistreated or tortured before being released. The Israeli authorities have said they are cutting off all ties with Gaza and there will be no more workers from Gaza in Israel.

About 1.5 million of the 2 million Gazans are displaced and at least 600,000 are homeless. As all the UN shelters are full, many families are living in their car, in a tent, or on the ground. An international charity has said there is near-depletion of food and water supplies and over half a million people face death by starvation.

The Gazans lack not only food and clean water but also fuel, medicine, and electricity, and the Israelis have been cutting off internet and phone access whenever they conduct intense bombings. Hospitals are overflowing and Gazans are now being operated on without anesthesia. Infections are rampant because there is garbage everywhere and injuries are covered with flies.

Israel’s Defence Minister has said, “Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life” after Israel issued evacuation orders. As Jordan’s Queen Rania pointed out: “…even the safe zones that they have asked people to seek refuge in, those so-called ‘safe zones,’ they have been attacked as well. And never mind that the evacuation orders are sent online or on television, knowing that there’s no electricity in Gaza since the beginning of this war. These evacuation orders, I do not believe, are for the benefit of the Gazan civilians. They are not the target audience; the rest of the world is. It is Israel’s attempt to try to minimise their actions.”

A former US military official believes that Israel is bombing Gaza to smithereens because it has been humiliated on the world stage for its failure to prevent the October 7th attack despite having one of the most advanced security infrastructures in the world surrounding Gaza. My own belief is that Israel is fighting that perception but not that reality—see the next section.

We also know, because they’ve openly stated it, that the Israeli military leadership consider Palestinians to be “animals” and all Palestinians, even children, to be “enemy non-combatants.” Chris Hedges, former head of Middle East operations for the New York Times, believes that Netanyahu and his extreme ultra-nationalist, crypto-fascist government aims to achieve “a ‘pure’ Israel, cleansed of Palestinian contaminants.” Christians should take note that such cleansing would include them too.

That this is a genocide is no longer contestable. Top United Nations human rights official Craig Mokhiber, who has resigned in protest, wrote that what is happening is “textbook genocide.” He noted that “Usually the most difficult part of proving genocide is intent, because there has to be an intention to destroy in whole or in part a particular group. In this case, the intent by Israeli leaders has been so explicitly stated and publicly stated—by the prime minister, by the president, by senior cabinet ministers, by military leaders—that that is an easy case to make.”

Evidence of a false flag incident

In terms of timing, one must ask ‘why now’? The Hamas assault on October 7 was not random but in response to the storming and occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam, by hundreds of ultranationalist Israeli settlers on October 4. (There were also reported around that same time, during Sukkot, repeated incidents of ultranationalists spitting on Christians. These zealots don’t discriminate in their belief that the Holy Land is only for the Chosen People.) Hence the name of the Hamas assault—Al-Aqsa Storm.

Another likely reason for the timing is that Saudi Arabia was about to normalize relations with Israel, putting the Palestinian issue and the Hamas quest for creation of a Palestinian state even further on the back burner. In the wake of the Israeli bombing, Saudi Arabia has now indicated that it will have no relationship with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Regardless of what triggered the timing of the attack, Israel was reportedly warned that a Hamas revenge attack was in the works. Former Israeli intelligence personnel say that the Israeli surveillance system around Gaza is so sensitive and sophisticated that it would have detected any breaches in the perimeter, including by a cat or wild animal, and Hamas fighters were reported to be stunned at how easily they breached the Israeli defences. Today’s Guardian reported that Hamas fighters did not even know about the planned assault until that very morning. (Not even given time to say a proper goodbye to their families before they died.)

Perhaps most damning in terms of the unnecessary loss of Israeli lives, internal sources say that Netanyahu issued a seven-hour stand-down order to the military at the time of the attack, and Israeli survivors of the attack have gone on the record saying they received no help from the military. Several Israeli survivors and witnesses have stated that when IDF fighters engaged the Hamas fighters, they made no attempt to spare civilians and killed them as well. (One of these survivors lost her son.) Tuval Escapa, a member of the security team for Kibbutz Be’eri, set up a hotline to coordinate between kibbutz residents and the Israeli army and said that “the commanders in the field made difficult decisions—including shelling houses on their occupants in order to eliminate the terrorists along with the hostages.” This is apparently a military policy called the Hannibal Directive.

What these events suggest is that October 7 was a false flag incident and that even Israeli lives mean nothing to the current Israeli leadership in its quest to meet the January 2024 deadline to commence oil and gas operations in Gaza.

According to a former US military officer, Israel has mobilized 300,000 reservists who are not battle-ready to fight in Gaza, and these young people (men and women) are facing the ideal defensive situation for Hamas in a landscape full of hiding places in destroyed buildings. The casualties are expected to be high, but it’s also unlikely that Israel will release accurate figures until their objectives are met. Again, we see Israeli leaders willing to sacrifice Israeli lives.

Both governments—Hamas and Netanyahu’s—are unpopular and war criminals

Both Hamas and the Netanyahu government are immensely unpopular with their respective populations. Gazans have not been allowed to vote since Hamas was elected in 2006, in effect being a captive population under the control of both Israel and Hamas. (Israel was involved in the creation and funding of Hamas.) The Hamas political leadership has its headquarters in Qatar (how convenient and cushy), hence the mediation role that Qatar is playing between Hamas and the Israelis for return of hostages.

Rumors are that even Mossad was angling to get rid of Netanyahu before the war. Three-quarters of Israelis believe that he should resign, and just 7% trust him to prosecute the war. Thousands have demonstrated in Tel Aviv and outside his residence in Jerusalem shouting “Jail now!”.

Both Hamas and Israel are reported to have committed serious war crimes under international law. Hamas is reported to have engaged in rape, mutilation, and killing of innocent civilians, which was caught on video. Israel obviously has targeted an entire population for destruction and is widely regarded to be committing genocide of the Palestinian people, as well as bombing civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, and refugee camps, which is banned under international humanitarian law. Israel has also dumped cluster bombs and white phosphorus bombs in both Gaza and southern Lebanon. The latter produce horrific burns usually leading to death and cause cars and homes to burn. Israel had pledged to stop using this weapon in 2013. Israel has also admitted to torture of the 200 Hamas fighters it captured.

Despite overwhelming support for a ceasefire, governments are in lockstep in stifling dissent

There have been demonstrations in major cities around the world, including by Jews protesting the actions of the Israeli government. Opinion polls have found that the war is not popular, but western governments have been in lockstep in their support of “Israel’s right to defend itself”—obviously against defenseless and terrified civilians, about half of them children, subsisting on two pieces of bread per day and brackish water (if even that).

As related in many mainstream and independent news sources, governments are attempting to suppress all free speech about the war—whether online or in demonstrations, and whether that speech is pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian, or pro-ceasefire.

Some commentators have been warning about the possibility of a false flag incident on US soil as a means to restrict freedoms even further. And wouldn’t you know, just a few days ago there was a news report that a Palestinian man with explosives was detained at the Texas border. The Biden administration has allowed an estimated 9 million illegal aliens into the country over the past three years, the majority of them reported to be unaccompanied men. This amounts to more than the populations of 38 states.

US is ramping up support for ongoing war

The US government has long been a staunch ally of Israel, and the Biden administration has asked for a $106 billion military spending package for Israel, the Ukraine, and Taiwan, of which $14.3 billion would go to Israel. The US House of Representatives has approved $14.5 billion for Israel (not the rest, but Biden has quietly sent $80 million to Taiwan). The Biden administration has reportedly also asked that it be allowed to conduct arms deals with Israel in complete secrecy, without oversight from Congress or the public. If that weren’t disturbing enough, the US is planning a $320 million transfer of precision bombs to Israel, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Netanyahu was recorded off-the-record in 1990 as saying that “America is a golden calf; and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control…This is what we do to countries we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”

Now he might have been talking smack under the influence, because he said this in front of his cronies in a bar. (Also, I have yet to trace this back to the original source.) Nevertheless, with friends like this…

But, hey-ho, it’s only the US taxpayers who are being bled dry and struggling to put food on the table and keep clothes on their kids. Per the US debt clock, the US national debt has reached almost $34 trillion under Biden and now amounts to $259,000 per US taxpayer. The failed war in Ukraine cost the US taxpayers $113 billion, and now the US is preparing the Ukrainian Government for the end of its support and the need to negotiate a land deal with Russia. The US is also still sending Afghanistan $80 million every 10-14 days, or $11 billion since pulling out in August 2021.

The war is putting Jews, Arabs, and Americans at risk

In the wake of the Gaza war, there have been incidents and attacks directed at Jews, Palestinians, and other Arabs by people upset by the actions of either Hamas or the Israeli government. Many of these are racist or ethnic in content, indicating growing group and nationality-based discrimination and bias. As someone who has travelled extensively overseas, it’s my experience that Americans have not been popular since the early 2000s after 9/11 sympathy and goodwill was squandered in the invasion of Iraq (an oil war based on phony WMDs). It’s therefore likely that Americans will also experience such attacks if US sponsorship of genocide continues.

As evidence of things heading in this direction, there have been attacks on embassies and on US military installations. Crowds attempted to storm an air base housing US troops in Turkey on Sunday, and since mid-October there have been at least 40 missile and drone attacks on bases with 3,400 US troops and other US targets in Iraq and Syria, according to US defence officials. Dozens of US personnel have been injured.

There is potential for a world or nuclear war

There are valid fears that the Gaza war could expand into a regional conflict, World War 3, or a nuclear war. Russia voted last week to revoke its ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, with Putin claiming it was useless because the US never ratified it. One of Israeli’s ministers said that dropping a nuclear bomb in Gaza was one of the possible options. Netanyahu responded by saying the statement was “not based in reality,” even though Israel is known to have such nuclear capability. Nuclear power Iran is refusing to be drawn into the conflict, with its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, claiming that “all options are on the table on the Lebanese front,” but which has so far limited itself to engaging in low-level missile skirmishes with Israel along the border.

The US has deployed an extensive force of naval assets in the eastern Mediterranean, including two carrier strike groups, a destroyer, an Amphibious Ready Group, and a command ship, with thousands of Marines. A guided missile submarine has also been dispatched. Last month the Pentagon announced that it was seeking Congressional authorization to produce a variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, which would be 24 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

If anything could escalate the situation to a world or nuclear war, it is believed it would be something that incites the Muslim world. The danger appears to be Netanyahu’s reliance on Jewish ultranational extremists as his inner circle and base of support. These extremists call the West Bank “Judea and Samaria” and have called for the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be demolished and replaced by a “Third” Jewish temple. With Al-Aqsa being the third holiest site in Islam, any move to claim, dismantle, or destroy it will incite a world war and potentially even a nuclear one.

However, Iran has just sent a letter to the other BRICS member states—Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa—calling for “active, constructive and responsible intervention of the member states in order to stop attacks in the Gaza Strip, stop crimes against humanity and hold occupying aggressors accountable.” On November 9th, the Iranian foreign minister said, “With the intensification of the war on civilians in Gaza, expansion of the scope of the war has now become inevitable.”

Is this part of the globalists’ agenda?

Some believe that this war is part of the globalists’ overall agenda to continue to divide and conquer ‘the people.’ You do have to wonder who Netanyahu was referring to in his quote about ‘we,’ and I’m sure some are speculating on whether he is an asset of the ‘one world government’ cabal—or just your ordinary, run-of-the-mill, fascist, narcissistic sociopath leader.

It is also blatant how every western government and media outlet is using the exact same language about the war, and how amusing it is when someone like Trudeau inadvertently goes off-script and rushes to recover, which people delight in pointing out. The racism and hypocrisy in the official pronouncements that “Israel has a right to defend itself” without acknowledging the Palestinians’ right to do the same (after living for years in what many describe as an open-air prison or concentration camp) is, I predict, going to backfire on leaders in upcoming elections if they appear to be in favor of genocide and mass murder of innocent children. That is, assuming fair elections.

The other hypocrisy of the elite that many are pointing out is advocating the climate change agenda while avidly pursuing more drilling of oil and gas. The Biden administration approved 6,430 permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands in its first two years, and the UK government has just offered 27 oil and gas licenses for projects in the North Sea. As we’ve seen, both are big players in the exploitation of the Gaza oil and gas fields.

Another observation I would make is that, if we remain passive observers and do nothing to stop this, we are signalling to the powers-that-be that we consider mass murder and genocide to be acceptable in any cases where they wish to seize land to fulfil their undemocratic and behind-closed-doors economic plans (which, in most cases, line their personal and professional pockets as well). Not only are we complicit, we are giving consent. What that means, looking at what happened in Lahaina, Hawaii and Paradise, California is that we may very well be next.

Indeed, one independent news site suggests the possibility that this was “a controlled demolition enroute to a restoration there that is and will be mirrored elsewhere.” I think a 15-minute city may be what this source is suggesting Gaza will become—as if the Gazans haven’t been in an open-air prison long enough.

What can we do?

UN’s major humanitarian agencies and international charities have issued a rare joint statement calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, calling the siege, bombing, and “spiralling number of lives lost and torn apart” unacceptable. The UN General Secretary has also called for a ceasefire.

I wholeheartedly agree that the only sane and humane stance is to demand an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of all bombing and hostilities in the Occupied Territories. In my view, not only is the Israeli government openly and defiantly conducting horrific war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide, but they are thumbing their nose at the international community and at civilization itself. They are setting a precedent that bodes ill and evil to every individual, group, and nationality on the planet if it is repeated by other governmental and supra-governmental entities. We must stop this.

We must also do it for the children. None of them deserve to have their life cut short, and we cannot afford to lose their potential when the Covid shots are causing startling drops in birth rates around the world. We also cannot look in the mirror and see ourselves a decent human beings if we allow the sacrifice of innocent children.

As a WHO spokesperson said, “Nothing justifies the horror being endured by civilians in Gaza.” We must also do it because what we are witnessing is pure, unadulterated evil.

I would therefore urge you to write your government leaders at all levels and demand—not ask—that they take action to institute a ceasefire and end this war now, or they will lose your support and vote and you will actively work to unseat them.

AMERICANS can contact the White House and their Senators and Congresspersons here:

White House - https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Senators - https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Representatives - https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative#:~:text=If%20you%20know%20who%20your,the%20U.S.%20House%20switchboard%20operator.

BRITISH CITIZENS can contact their MPs here:

https://www.parliament.uk/get-involved/contact-an-mp-or-lord/contact-your-mp/

For OTHER NATIONALITIES, please do an online search to find contact information for your own representatives.

I will write about what should follow a ceasefire in a future post.