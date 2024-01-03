My apologies for not posting anything for a while. I was felled by Covid on Friday and I’m finally starting to feel like a fully functioning human being again.

That hoodlum virus ruined my new year, and I got my revenge in two ways.

First, by taking ivermectin, which got rid of my major symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache) pretty much the same day. (I waited until the second day to take it.) Minor symptoms have hung around for a while — fatigue, sore throat, sniffles — but I have to say that I’m grateful to the doctors who touted ivermectin as it got me back to eating, reading, and binge-watching series like Slow Horses and Magpie Murders remarkably quickly.

You can find the FLCCC Alliance protocol for treating Covid, which gives information on ivermectin dosaging, here. (I’m a big fan of FLCCC co-founders Dr Paul E. Marik and Dr Pierre Kory, who I consider to be medical heroes.)

And second, I got revenge by playing two absolutely perfect ‘F-you, Covid!’ songs. Which I thought I’d share with you here.

Warning: They are by a heavy metal band with an alarming name, so if metal’s not your cup of tea, then maybe give them a pass. But keep in mind that heavy metal started with Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, and probably includes some of your favorite hard rock groups, so you might want to give them a chance. And these guys are, no question, superb musicians.

This first song was filmed during lockdown on the empty streets of Las Vegas. It’s spooky seeing downtown Las Vegas devoid of people — you almost don’t recognize it. But the video is hysterical and the song is sooooo good.

This second song is more of a general howl of despair at the state of the world, which seems right on the money at the beginning of 2024. I am ridiculously optimistic about the future on some days, but on other days I’m right there headbanging with these dudes. Sometimes you just gotta let it all out. Enjoy!

Wishing you all love, joy, peace, hugs, and treats in 2024!