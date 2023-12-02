Subscribe
"Vaccination" is the greatest evil in the history of humanity, as these new studies variously PROVE
This IS a global Holocaust, and there is NO denying it; so we can't let "our free press," OR our governments, ignore, belittle or distort this…
Published on News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
•
5 hrs ago
November 2023
To Russia with Love
Should you join the exodus to Russia?
Nov 30
•
E.Z. Prine
2
8
Shiny Toys, KlownShows and the War for Happiness
#Prussiagate is drawing towards the end of a brief period of intermission. This is not for lack of material. Understanding the world through the…
Published on Prussia Gate
•
Nov 29
"Mandela Effect" or Something Much More Sinister?
I caught a Mandela Effect Red-Handed. WTF is really going on here?
Published on Agent131711's Substack
•
Nov 28
How I went from Type A to Type H
Crossing the chasm to a better life
Nov 23
•
E.Z. Prine
2
Babies, 'good guy' Nazis, and the EU's sneaky assault on human rights
Just another week in the beyond-belief Gaza War
Nov 13
•
E.Z. Prine
2
2
Watch 3,000 Jews and Muslims sing together, just five years ago—the music, and their spirit, reassuring us that we (who want to live in…
An antidote to the despair induced by the combined ferocity of Zionism ("Christian," "Jewish") and Judaeophobia
Published on News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
•
Nov 9
Letter to the Children of Gaza
Children of Gaza - by Mr. Fish Dear child. It is past midnight. I am flying at hundreds of miles an hour in the darkness, thousands of feet over the…
Published on The Chris Hedges Report
•
Nov 8
Making sense of the Gaza War
When a situation makes me anxious and upset, I research it up, down, and sideways to get a handle on it. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, I’ve been…
Nov 8
•
E.Z. Prine
1
7
October 2023
Screaming as a way to cope with these crazy times
Completely different from yelling—and feels great too
Oct 8
•
E.Z. Prine
12
September 2023
TURBO CANCER - Professor Angus Dalgleish (St.George's, University of London, UK) - mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all (Sep.29…
Sep.29, 2023 Article - mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all THOSE of us who knew from the beginning that the sequence of CoV-SARS-2 contained…
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
•
Sep 30
Jim Croce and Me
50 years ago today, the gifted singer-songwriter died in a plane crash
Published on The Honest Broker
•
Sep 29
