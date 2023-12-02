E.Z. Livin'

November 2023
To Russia with Love
Should you join the exodus to Russia?
 • 
E.Z. Prine
8
Shiny Toys, KlownShows and the War for Happiness
#Prussiagate is drawing towards the end of a brief period of intermission. This is not for lack of material. Understanding the world through the…
Published on Prussia Gate • 
"Mandela Effect" or Something Much More Sinister?
I caught a Mandela Effect Red-Handed. WTF is really going on here?
Published on Agent131711’s Substack • 
How I went from Type A to Type H
Crossing the chasm to a better life
 • 
E.Z. Prine
Babies, 'good guy' Nazis, and the EU's sneaky assault on human rights
Just another week in the beyond-belief Gaza War
 • 
E.Z. Prine
2
Watch 3,000 Jews and Muslims sing together, just five years ago—the music, and their spirit, reassuring us that we (who want to live in…
An antidote to the despair induced by the combined ferocity of Zionism ("Christian," "Jewish") and Judaeophobia
Published on News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller • 
Letter to the Children of Gaza
Children of Gaza - by Mr. Fish Dear child. It is past midnight. I am flying at hundreds of miles an hour in the darkness, thousands of feet over the…
Published on The Chris Hedges Report • 
Making sense of the Gaza War
When a situation makes me anxious and upset, I research it up, down, and sideways to get a handle on it. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, I’ve been…
 • 
E.Z. Prine
7
October 2023
Screaming as a way to cope with these crazy times
Completely different from yelling—and feels great too
 • 
E.Z. Prine
12
September 2023
